Telangana: Three held for killing man, chopping body parts

Hyderabad, Oct 9 (PTI) Three persons, including a woman were arrested in Khammam district of Telangana for allegedly murdering a 40-year-old man and chopping his body into pieces, police said on Thursday.

The prime accused executed the crime after watching videos on an online video-sharing platform, they said.

The incident occurred in an area under the limits of Kamepally police station on September 16.

The victim, a native of Kamepally village and living in Hyderabad, worked as a real-estate broker. His brother lodged a complaint with police on September 22 and initially, a missing case was registered.

During the course of the investigation, police detected the case and arrested the 36-year-old prime accused and his two accomplices who aided him in the crime and altered the sections accordingly.

The arrested persons were remanded to judicial custody, a police official said.

On the motive of the murder, the official said the prime accused, who had completed his Masters in Pharmacy, was in debt and facing financial difficulties and wanted to go to Oman. He killed the real-estate broker to meet expenses to go to Oman by stealing gold ornaments and cash from him, police said.

He had met the victim at a library in Khammam and subsequently they were in a homosexual relationship, police said.

The victim used to give him money for expenses whenever he went to his room. As he appeared rich, the accused decided to steal gold and money from him and hatched a plan with his two accomplices.

The prime accused searched the online social media platform and after watching videos got the knives and carried out the crime, police said.

On September 16 when the victim was sleeping in his room, the accused cut his throat with a knife, stabbed him multiple times and cut his body into pieces, police said.

He later wrapped the body parts in a blanket, took them on a motorcycle and threw them in the garbage. He then wiped the blood stains in the room.

Police seized the bike, stolen gold chain and two knives used in the crime, besides recovering the body parts.