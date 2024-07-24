Telangana to boycott NITI Aayog meeting

Hyderabad, Jul 24 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday said his government has decided to boycott the NITI Aayog meeting to be held on July 27 to protest against the Centre allegedly "hurting" the state's rights and not releasing funds due to it.

Revanth Reddy announced the government's decision in the Legislative Assembly.

"Prime Minister is the chairman of NITI Aayog. NITI Aayog meeting would be held on (July) 27th under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. As Chief Minister of Telangana, (I am) boycotting the NITI Aayog meeting for hurting Telangana's interests, not releasing the funds due to Telangana and for not giving the permissions due to be given to Telangana," he said.

The Assembly passed a resolution against the Centre's alleged discrimination towards the state in the Union Budget after a day-long debate.

The BJP opposed the resolution.