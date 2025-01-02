Telangana to celebrate Savitribai Phule's birth anniversary as 'Women Teacher's Day'

Hyderabad, Jan 2 (PTI) The Telangana government on Thursday decided to celebrate the birth anniversary of Savitribai Phule on January 3 as 'Women Teacher's Day' every year to honour the late social reformer and teacher's contributions to women's education.

State Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari issued a Government Order to this effect.

The government declared that the day would be celebrated as a state function.

Hailing the announcement, state Women and Child Welfare Minister D Anasuya Seethakka thanked Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for the decision.

"It is a matter of pride for all women that the birth anniversary of Savitribai Phule will be celebrated as 'Women Teacher's Day'," she said.

Meanwhile, BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao recalled the contributions of Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai toward the empowerment of women and the welfare of underprivileged sections.

The BRS, when it was in power, had introduced many programmes for women empowerment and the education of women, inspired by the Phule couple, he said in a statement.