Telangana to deploy Tourist Police force to enhance tourist safety

Hyderabad, Aug 13 (PTI) Telangana Director General of Police Jitender on Wednesday announced that Tourist Police force will be deployed soon to ensure the safety and security of tourists visiting the state.

Speaking at a coordination meeting between the Telangana Tourism Department and the Police Department here, the DGP said 80 police personnel will be allocated in the first phase to the tourist department, an official release said.

A comprehensive Tourist Police System will be in place by World Tourism Day on September 27, it said.

The Tourist Police units will operate in major tourist destinations, including Ananthagiri, Somasila, Yadagirigutta, Pochampally, Nagarjunasagar, Buddhavanam, Bhadrachalam, and Amrabad.

The DGP assured that the Police department will extend full cooperation to the Tourism department for the promotion and safety of tourism in Telangana.

He also suggested that the Tourism Department prepare standard operating procedures for issuing shooting permits and organizing special events. This, he said, will enable police to provide timely and effective security arrangements. Film producers and event organizers were advised to inform the authorities in advance to ensure adequate security measures.

Tourism Department Special Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, highlighted that several initiatives will be undertaken to boost tourism in the state. He emphasized the need for Tourist Police to safeguard visitors to spiritual, medical, and recreational destinations, attracting both domestic and international tourists.

Additional DGP (Law and Order) Mahesh M Bhagwat and senior police officers were among the officials who participated in the meeting, the release added. PTI VVK VVK ROH