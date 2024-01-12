Telangana to establish skill universities, centres for youth: Minister Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad, Jan 12 (PTI) The Congress government in Telangana is devising an action plan to establish skill centres and universities to impart job skills to the youth in the state, state IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu said here on Friday.

After inaugurating a job fair here, the minister said the government is striving hard to generate employment opportunities with an intent to resolve problems of the youth, according to an official release.

"Skill universities will be established to help open new industries and supply requisite skilled manpower to them. Telangana will be number one in skilled manpower in the next five years," Sridhar Babu said.

Alleging that the state did not have a direction in the past 10 years under BRS rule, he said the Congress government would take strong steps to curb drug menace and help youth, particularly in rural areas, have a bright future.

Efforts are afoot to provide lakhs of jobs in the private sector too, the IT Minister said, adding that a plan to establish skill centres and skill universities in every district is being drafted.

He informed that a special course on artificial intelligence will be introduced for undergraduates and pointed out that this would help the youth get jobs in this fast-developing sector, leading to development of the state.

He exhorted the youth to have a positive attitude and announced that job fairs will be conducted in Hyderabad and all other district headquarters.

The minister paid floral tributes to Swami Vivekananda on Saturday on his birth anniversary, which is celebrated as National Youth Day. PTI GDK SDP SDP ANE