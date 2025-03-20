Telangana to host 72nd Miss World contest from May 10 to May 31

Hyderabad: Telangana Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao said on Thursday that the 72nd edition of the Miss World contest will be held across various culturally significant venues in Telangana--including Hyderabad-- from May 10 to May 31, at an estimated cost of Rs 54 crore.

"This cost will be equally shared between the Telangana Tourism Department and Miss World Limited," the minister stated at a press conference organised to announce the pageant.

"Telangana’s Rs 27 crore contribution will primarily come from sponsorships," he added.

Media reports have speculated that the event may cost around Rs 200 crore, prompting opposition parties to question such a large expenditure on a beauty pageant, especially when the state faces a revenue shortfall of Rs 71,000 crore.

Rao, citing the globally successful South Korean television series 'Squid Game' as well as the immensely popular band 'BTS', said that South Korea has successfully capitalised on its cultural assets to boost its economy.

"Notably, the 'Jurassic Park' franchise alone has generated more revenue than the sale of 15 million Honda cars, demonstrating the power of cultural exports in shaping economic outcomes," he said.

Addressing the opposition's accusation of "misplaced financial priorities", the minister assured that the Miss World pageant would also boost Telangana’s economy.

Rao further highlighted Telangana’s growing cultural influence, pointing out the increasing global interest in the state's festivals and traditions.

"Having the Miss World pageant in Telangana is not merely a prestige issue. It is a chance to celebrate women across the world. It is a clarion call to recognise their narratives, aspirations, and grit," he added.

Speaking on the occasion, reigning Miss World Krystyna Pyszková said she started her journey as Miss World in India, in Mumbai and New Delhi last year, and that finishing that journey again in India could be the best ending she could think of.

"I would say that India’s diversity is its strength and power. You (the country) have so many languages, so many ethnicities—it's beautiful. You have strength because the sense of unity connects all of it, and the whole world can learn from this," said Pyszková.

Tourism Secretary Smita Sabharwal said that Telangana, the "Three Linga Desha" and India’s youngest state, has grown into one of the country’s most vibrant states, boasting robust infrastructure, economic prosperity, and cultural richness.

"The event will highlight Telangana’s architectural marvels, from the UNESCO-listed Ramappa Temple to the grand Charminar and Golconda Fort," she added.