Telangana to host 7th All India Prison Duty Meet in September

Hyderabad, Aug 18 (PTI) The 7th All India Prison Duty Meet is scheduled to be held at the RBVRR Telangana State Police Academy from September 9 to 11.

Telangana Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services Soumya Mishra held a review meeting on Monday regarding the forthcoming event. She reviewed ongoing arrangements and stressed the need for meticulous planning and teamwork to ensure the smooth conduct of the national meet, a statement said.

So far, 22 states have confirmed participation, with 13 states already submitting their participants’ lists. Over 1,200 participants from across the country are expected, making it one of the largest gatherings in the history of the All India Prison Duty Meets, it added.

On the occasion, Mishra formally launched the official event website and unveiled the event logo.

The website will allow participating states and Union Territories to register their contingents online and serve as a hub for event-related details, updates, and clarifications, it further said.