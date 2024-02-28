Telangana to order probe on ORR tender award

Hyderabad, Feb. 28 (PTI): The Congress Government in Telangana on Wednesday said it will order a comprehensive probe by CBI or any equivalent agency on the alleged irregularities in awarding the Outer Ring Road toll tender.

An official release from the state government said that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy-led regime instructed the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) senior officials to provide all details pertaining to the tenders.

In August last year, HMDA invited global competitive bids for the Outer Ring Road project on a toll-operate-transfer (TOT) basis, in which the company IRB had participated and emerged as the selected bidder.

The firm then said it had made an upfront payment of Rs 7,380 crore to the HMDA. PTI GDK SDP