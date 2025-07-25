Telangana to partner with Estonia in e-governance, digital health records: Minister Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad, Jul 25 (PTI) Telangana will collaborate with Estonia--globally recognised as a pioneer in digital governance and healthcare digitisation--to strengthen e-governance and digital public service delivery, State IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu said on Friday.

After a meeting with Estonian Ambassador to India Marje Luup and a high-level trade delegation at the Secretariat here, the minister commended Estonia for achieving100 per cent digitisation of health records and for its advanced digital infrastructure, an official release said.

Babu said Telangana seeks to draw upon Estonia’s experience and technical expertise. "Telangana, which is still in the early stages of health data digitisation, aims to partner with Estonia to accelerate progress in this domain,' he said.

The Estonian delegation comprised experts and representatives from sectors such as Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Robotics, and Healthcare.

Discussions explored mutual interests and potential areas of collaboration, particularly in public service reforms and emerging technologies.

Babu said e-governance plays a vital role in delivering transparent and efficient public services and Estonia’s collaboration can be instrumental in enhancing Telangana's systems.

He further said cybersecurity is an area where mutual cooperation with Estonia is essential.

Highlighting Telangana’s leadership in sectors such as food processing and premium liquor manufacturing, Babu proposed further cooperation with Estonia in these industries as well.

Responding positively to Ambassador Luup's invitation to visit Estonia in September, the minister said a delegation of senior officials from Telangana will travel to Estonia and will engage in detailed discussions on collaboration in education, e-governance, AI, and robotics, the release added.