Telangana to provide free power supply to 30,000 govt schools

Hyderabad, Aug 2 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday said the state government would provide free electricity to about 30,000 government schools as part of measures to improve infrastructure facilities.

Addressing a convention of teachers who have recently been promoted, he also said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal won elections thrice as he improved government schools and provided quality education to the poor.

Observing that electricity supply is a sine qua non for imparting quality education in schools, including using computers, he said power supply was stopped by the energy department when electricity bills of schools were not paid, he said.

"When (free power) is given to farmers and 200 units free (power) is provided to the poor, why cannot free electricity be provided in schools where Telangana's future is built. I gave directives to our government officials to provide free power to the 30,000 schools in Telangana. The state government will take that burden," he said.

The government has decided to entrust the responsibility of sanitation to self-help groups by providing funds to them, he said.

Observing that the reconstruction of Telangana is in the hands of the teachers, he said the state would be strengthened if those from poorer sections of society and others are educated.

Noting that there has been a decline of two lakh students in admissions in government schools this year compared to last year, he said it could be due to factors, including the closure of some schools, and parents preferring private schools for the sake of learning English or 'prestige'.

He said this situation needs to change and parents in villages should consider admitting their children in government schools as a matter of self-respect.

He also said over Rs 21,000 crore has been allocated for education in the state budget, which is 7.3 per cent.

The government wanted to allocate Rs 30,000 crore but it could not do so in view of the funds needed for implementing election promises and others, Reddy said.

The government has resolved the long pending issue of teachers promotions and it would stand by them, he added.