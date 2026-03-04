Telangana to screen 46 lakh women SHG members starting March 8

Hyderabad, Mar 4 (PTI) The Telangana government on Wednesday decided to prepare health profiles for about 46 lakh women Self Help Group members by conducting 30 diagnostic tests for each of them.

The programme is set to be launched on International Women’s Day, March 8.

State Health Minister C Damodar Raja Narasimha, who held a meeting with officials on the 99-day special development programme to be launched by the Telangana government on March 6, said the diagnostic tests would be conducted with the help of state-run Telangana Diagnostics.

He directed officials to complete health screenings for 46 lakh women in three phases over approximately six months, a press release said.

As part of the 99-day programme, the Health Department will take measures to improve the health of infants, mothers, adolescent girls, and senior citizens, as well as promote cleanliness in hospitals from March 6 to 31.

Medical tests for children will be conducted at Anganwadi centres, the release added.

From April 1 to 15, screening camps will be organised extensively at the grassroots level to identify non-communicable diseases, including diabetes, hypertension, and cancer.

From April 16 to May 15, the department will focus on identifying TB cases as part of the ‘TB Mukt Bharat’ (TB elimination) goal, while also raising awareness about sunstroke, dengue, and malaria.

From May 16 to June 12, the Health Department will work on expanding health services in urban areas.

The 145 urban Primary Health Centres (PHCs) in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Cyberabad, and Medchal will be upgraded into polyclinics, the release added. PTI SJR SSK