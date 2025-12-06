Telangana tops India in paddy production, maintaining law and order: CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad, Dec 6 (PTI) Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday said Telangana ranks first in the country in paddy production and in maintaining law and order, including curbing the drug menace.

Addressing a public meeting at Devarakonda in Nalgonda district as part of the Congress government’s second‑anniversary celebrations, he said no other state in the country, including BJP‑ruled states, distributes fine‑quality rice under the Public Distribution System (PDS).

"Some say it is available in other states. I challenge those who make such comments. Whether it is Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh or Rajasthan—any state under Narendra Modi ji’s rule—only in Telangana are we giving fine rice. The poor are not getting fine rice even in Gujarat," he said.

He said the government aims to make Telangana a national role model and develop a ‘Telangana model’ of growth.

In a sharp attack on the opposition BRS, he dismissed party president K Chandrasekhar Rao’s remarks that the party would see "good days" ahead.

Telangana would face difficulties if the BRS returned to power, he claimed.

"You (KCR), your son, nephew and daughter looted Telangana. Is your hunger not satisfied? You have placed a burden of Rs 8 lakh crore of debt on the state. If your hunger is still not satisfied, then only God will punish you. People have already punished you," he said.

Reddy noted that the BRS lost power in 2023, drew a blank in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and was defeated in the recent Jubilee Hills bypoll.

He also criticised KCR’s son and BRS working president K T Rama Rao, calling him a "burden" on the party.

Reddy said people in Telangana were already witnessing "good days" with the Congress government implementing welfare schemes, including fine rice distribution, farm loan waiver, Rs 27,000 crore zero‑interest loans for women, and free bus travel for women.

Taking a swipe at KCR, he said the former chief minister rarely gave appointments to his own ministers, but was now holding meetings with village sarpanches and ward members.

Hitting out at BRS leaders for not completing the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) project in Nalgonda district, he alleged that KCR and his nephew and former Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao were "dancing in joy" when eight workers died in a tunnel collapse during the project works.

He added, "I want to tell Chandrasekhar Rao ji and Harish Rao ji—not the workers—if you jump into Nagarjuna Sagar or Srisailam, we will search for your bodies, but the SLBC must be completed."