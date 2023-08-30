Telangana: Training programme held for police officers ahead of Assembly polls

Hyderabad, Aug 30 (PTI) In preparation for the coming Assembly elections, a comprehensive one-day training programme was conducted for the police officers of Telangana on Wednesday.

Advertisment

The training, held at the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, aimed at enhancing the understanding of police officers on security modules critical for ensuring a smooth and secure electoral process.

Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj emphasised the dynamic nature of technology and the challenges it poses, a release from the CEO's office said.

State DGP Anjani Kumar addressed the officers on various security-related aspects, ranging from vehicle checks for illegal transportation of cash or liquor to the management of polling stations on the election day.

Advertisment

He emphasised the importance of maintaining good practices and transparency to ensure peaceful and fair elections, it said.

Further, the DGP said nearly 700 police personnel had been reshuffled in accordance with the Election Commission's directives.

He highlighted the establishment of approximately 80-85 check posts along the inter-state borders with Chattisgarh, Maharashtra and others. Integrated with closed-circuit cameras, these check points are poised to bolster security measures, the release said.

Advertisment

West Bengal CEO Aariz Aftab presented detailed presentation on preparatory work leading to the elections, it said.

Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo also addressed the police officers.

Sahoo conducted a session on maintaining law and order, focusing on pertinent issues related to the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and expenditure monitoring, the release added. PTI SJR SJR KH