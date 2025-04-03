Telangana Tree felling: SC says no activity till further orders

New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Thursday directed "no activity of any sorts", except for the protection of trees, should be undertaken by the Telangana government in the land parcel next to the University of Hyderabad.

Calling tree felling in the state a "very serious matter", a bench of Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih said the interim report placed before it by the registrar of the Telangana High Court depicted an "alarming picture".

The report indicated to the court that a huge number of trees were felled.

The bench asked the chief secretary of Telangana to answer on "the compelling urgency" for the state to have undertaken the developmental activities, including the removal of trees.

He was further directed to respond on whether the state had obtained the environmental impact assessment certificate for such activities.

The bench posted the hearing on April 16.

Earlier in the day, the bench took note of the felling of trees on the land parcel adjacent to the University of Hyderabad, and directed the Telangana High Court's registrar (judicial) to forthwith visit the site. PTI ABA AMK