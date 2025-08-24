Telangana: Tribal girl alleges two persons misbehaved with her in auto

Hyderabad, Aug 24 (PTI) A teenaged tribal girl has alleged that two unidentified persons misbehaved with her while travelling in an auto-rickshaw in Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana, police said on Sunday.

The girl had initially claimed she was "sexually assaulted". However, further investigations were on to ascertain the same, police said.

She was sent for medical tests and the report was awaited. So far no case was registered, they said.

Based on a petition given by Women and Children Welfare department officials and after recording her statement, a case would be registered, accordingly, a senior police official said.

The girl had initially stated that she went to Konta in Chhattisgarh on August 22 and had boarded an auto-rickshaw in which two people were already seated and they offered her some drink, which she drank and fell unconscious, police said.

She subsequently regained consciousness in the Bhadrachalam Agency area and told police on Sunday morning that two persons "sexually assaulted" her.

The official further said so far there was no clarity with regard to the place of the offence and "we need to verify it in detail".

The official said it was also not confirmed if she is a minor and that she was assaulted. Further investigation is on. PTI VVK VVK KH