Telangana tunnel collapse: Rescue teams work to clear path to reach trapped

Nagarkurnool (Telangana): Rescue teams working to save eight people trapped for over five days in a partially collapsed SLBC tunnel in the district have started cutting parts of the tunnel boring machine and other obstacles hindering their access to the area where the victims are believed to be.

Nagarkurnool Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Gaikwad said the damaged part of the conveyor belt in the tunnel is expected to be repaired during the day to facilitate the transportation of debris.

“Yes, it's already (gas cutting machines went inside). (even during) Nights they did some cutting. Yes, it has already started last night,” the official told PTI to a query if the gas cutters started working.

Telangana Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy said the rescue and relief work is in full swing, and the operation would be completed in two days.

“I can assure you two things. In two days, the rescue and relief operation will be complete and in about two or three months, we will restart the (SLBC project) work and complete this project in record time. It is a natural accident. The debris and the machine will be removed.

Whether it is one day, two days or two and half days, the work is in full swing,” he told reporters when asked about the status.

He further said national and international agencies and experts in tunnels are working in a coordinated and unified manner.

On Wednesday, he had said the TBM that is stuck inside will be cut into pieces using gas cutters and removed. After this, the Army, Navy, Rat Miners and NDRF teams will make another serious effort to rescue the eight persons who are missing, without compromising their own safety.

Replying to a query, the SP said he can't answer if the trapped individuals will be located today.

According to sources, some of the workers engaged in the tunnel work have started leaving the place out of fear.

A senior government official said 800 people are working on the Srisailam Left Bank Canal project, out of which 300 are locals, while the rest are from states like Jharkhand, Odisha and UP.

Responding to reports that labourers panicked following the accident and are planning to leave, the official said there will be apprehension among the workers.

“The company constructed residential camps also for the workers. The initial panic will be there. Maybe some individuals want to go back. But we have no reports of workers leaving en masse,” the official said.

Eight personnel working on the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel project were trapped after a portion of the tunnel collapsed on February 22.

Meanwhile, high drama prevailed at the project site after BRS legislator T Harish Rao along with the party leaders demanded that they be allowed to visit the tunnel.

However, the police prevented them, prompting the BRS leaders to squat on the road.

Later, the police allowed six leaders up to the tunnel only.

Addressing the media, Harish Rao alleged that the state government did nothing during the past six days to save the lives of those eight people.

Refuting allegations, Uttam Kumar Reddy said the opposition party has no right to talk about the government’s commitment.

“Everyday they will say something silly and indulge in cheap politics,” he hit back.

The trapped persons have been identified as Manoj Kumar (UP), Sri Niwas (UP), Sunny Singh (J&K), Gurpreet Singh (Punjab) and Sandeep Sahu, Jegta Xess, Santosh Sahu and Anuj Sahau, all from Jharkhand.

Of the eight, two are engineers, two are operators and the remaining four are labourers from Jharkhand.

The two engineers and four labourers are working for Jaiprakash Associates, the contracting firm of SLBC tunnel project.