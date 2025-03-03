Telangana tunnel collapse: Authorities exploring deployment of robos

Nagarkurnool (Telangana), Mar 3 (PTI) Ten days after the partial collapse of the SLBC project tunnel that left eight persons trapped, the Telangana government is exploring the option of deploying robos in the rescue operation to prevent any threat to the rescue personnel, officials said on Monday.

Large quantities of slush and water inside the tunnel posed a challenge to the teams involved in the rescue operation.

Eight persons -- engineers and labourers -- have been trapped in the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) project tunnel since February 22 and experts from the NDRF, Indian Army, Navy and other agencies are making relentless efforts to pull them out to safety.

Nagarkurnool Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Gaikwad said the possibility of involving robos in the ongoing rescue efforts is being considered as safety of the rescuers is important.

"We are exploring all possibilities, whatever are the best equipment, best manpower, the experts (involved in such rescue activities). We are roping in all of them. (Using) robos came up during discussions yesterday. We are exploring that option also," he told PTI. The robos can be useful in such conditions, he said.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who visited the tunnel on Sunday, suggested to officials leading the rescue operation to use robos inside the tunnel, if necessary, to avoid any danger to the rescue personnel.

Gaikwad said the rescue work is going on in full swing, including dewatering and removal of silt.

On the tunnel boring machine (TBM) which was stuck in the muck, the police official said the machine is being cut to create way to go ahead.

Asked about the conveyor belt which suffered damage inside the tunnel, he quoted the project contract company officials as having said that the belt is expected to be repaired either Monday evening or Tuesday.

State Special Chief Secretary (Disaster Management) Arvind Kumar, who held a meeting with the rescue agencies on Monday, said steps are being taken to remove soil at the accident site with speed. The process of dewatering is also underway, an official release said.

It said steps are also being taken to use modern technology to aid in the process of removal of the slush, soil and concrete debris.

The rescue personnel are trying to prevent seepage of water inside the tunnel from the top and sides of the tunnel, it said.

Officials also said rescue teams are inspecting locations identified by scientists for possible human presence, following a radar survey, as they only detected metals at other spots.

Scientists from the National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) in Hyderabad conducted a Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) survey inside the tunnel to look for signs of human presence.

"They (are) trying at other locations (given by scientists). The scientists are ready to conduct GPR survey again at any other points," they told PTI.

The challenging conditions inside the tunnel, including slush and water, complicated the efforts of both rescue personnel and scientists.

However, the officials noted that with improving conditions the scientists are ready to carry out the survey again.

Meanwhile, the Telangana High Court on Monday disposed of a PIL which sought directions to authorities to expeditiously take all necessary steps to facilitate the safe and swift extraction of the eight persons trapped inside the tunnel after the Advocate General informed that multiple agencies are making all efforts for the same.

Revanth Reddy, who held discussions with rescue officials on Sunday, said the exact location of eight trapped persons remains unknown and his government is taking all necessary steps to expedite the rescue efforts.

He had also said the rescue operations would gain momentum once the damaged conveyor belt is repaired.

The government is determined to resolve the crisis and is also willing to extend support to the families who suffered due to the accident, the CM added. PTI VVK SJR KH