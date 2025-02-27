Telangana tunnel collapse: BRS blames CM for not visiting site, Cong defends saying crisis monitored

Hyderabad, Feb. 27 (PTI) BRS Working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday criticised the Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for not visiting SLBC tunnel collapse site in Nagarkurnool district of Telangana where eight people remain trapped since February 22.

Army, Navy, Rat Miners and NDRF teams are relentlessly working to rescue the trapped individuals.

Criticising government's approach in handling the tunnel collapse, KT Rama Rao (also known as KTR) told PTI videos, "They have just gone in blindly without any due consultation with the GSI or any other engineering department. As a result, Today we have risked the lives of eight people who are stuck in there. Nobody knows if they’re alive or dead, but the chief minister is happily indulging in election campaigns and Delhi trips. He is not even paid a visit to the site. That shows his sincerity and seriousness,” Rama Rao told PTI videos.

Telangana state Congress President B Mahesh Kumar Goud responded to KTR’s comments saying that right from the news broke on February 22 the CM has been constantly monitoring the situation.

"The Chief Minister immediately deployed two ministers to oversee rescue operations. He has been monitoring the rescue activities all the time. Efforts are being put in by bringing experts from other states and even from foreign countries to get a breakthrough and save lives,” Goud said.

KTR further demanded a judicial inquiry either by a sitting or retired judge into the SLBC tunnel collapse and punish those responsible. He also alleged that the government is indulging in blame game by pointing out the previous regime. PTI GDK ADB