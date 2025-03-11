Telangana tunnel collapse: Robot with AI-based camera joins search operation

Nagarkurnool (Telangana), Mar 11 (PTI) A robot equipped with an AI-based camera joined the operation on Tuesday to locate the seven people trapped inside the partially collapsed Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel since February 22.

A team from a Hyderabad-based robotics company, along with a robot equipped with an AI-based camera, entered the tunnel on Tuesday morning. Additionally, 110 rescue personnel were deployed, an official statement said.

The Telangana government has decided to deploy robots to minimise risks to rescue personnel, as water and slush inside the tunnel pose significant challenges.

State Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy announced on March 8 that the government would spend Rs 4 crore to carry out the operation with the help of robotics experts from the Hyderabad-based private company.

Fragments of the massive Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM), submerged under water, soil, and debris inside the tunnel, have posed a major hazard to the rescue team, he said.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who visited the tunnel on March 2, suggested that officials use robots inside the tunnel if necessary to ensure the safety of rescue personnel.

As part of efforts to locate the missing individuals, rescue personnel once again deployed Human Remains Detection Dogs (HRDD) at the accident site, an official release said.

State Special Chief Secretary (Disaster Management) Arvind Kumar, who has been overseeing the search operation, held a meeting on Tuesday with officials from various agencies involved in the rescue efforts.

The search operations continue with teams from the NDRF, state-run miner Singareni Collieries, rat miners, and others working at specific locations identified by cadaver dogs and radar surveys.

Rescue personnel, guided by Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) surveys conducted by scientists from the National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) in Hyderabad, are focusing their efforts on suspected locations.

The search is also being supported by HRDDs from the Kerala Police.

Two days ago, rescue personnel recovered the body of Gurpreet Singh, a Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) operator who worked for a foreign company involved in the tunnel project. His body was transported to his native place in Punjab in a hearse van.

The Telangana government has provided an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh to his family.

Apart from Gurpreet Singh, the seven others still trapped include Manoj Kumar (Uttar Pradesh), Sunny Singh (Jammu & Kashmir), Gurpreet Singh (Punjab), and Sandeep Sahu, Jegta Xess, and Anuj Sahu, all from Jharkhand.

The eight individuals—comprising engineers and labourers—got trapped in the SLBC project tunnel after a portion of it collapsed on February 22.