Telangana tunnel collapse: Search ops continue at rapid pace

Nagarkurnool (Telangana), Mar 20 (PTI) The search operation to locate the seven individuals trapped inside the partially collapsed SLBC tunnel continued at a rapid pace on Thursday, with rescue personnel removing steel and soil from identified spots where human presence is suspected.

An official release stated that large stones were being removed from the tunnel using excavators and a loco train.

Experts were being brought in to address challenges related to water seepage and soil stability, it added.

The search operation was ongoing round the clock, it said.

State Special Chief Secretary (Disaster Management) Arvind Kumar was supervising the efforts.

Personnel from the NDRF, SDRF, state-run miner Singareni Collieries, rat miners, and other agencies continued the search operation.

The body of Gurpreet Singh, a TBM operator, was recovered on March 9 and handed over to his family in Punjab, while seven others remain trapped inside the tunnel.

A total of eight individuals—including engineers and labourers—were trapped in the Srisailam Left Bank Canal project tunnel when a portion of it collapsed on February 22.