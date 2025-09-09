Telangana: Two labourers die of suffocation in under-construction water sump

Hyderabad, Sep 9 (PTI) Two labourers died of suspected asphyxiation, and two others were hospitalised, in Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred in Cherla mandal when four workers were engaged in cement work for a sump being constructed as part of a drinking water supply scheme.

According to a senior police official, one worker initially entered the sump and called for help. Three others went in to rescue him, but two fell unconscious due to a lack of oxygen and later died. The remaining two were taken to a hospital and are reported to be in stable condition.

Preliminary investigation suggests the deaths were caused by suffocation due to low oxygen levels inside the sump. The exact cause will be determined after post-mortem examination, police added.

Further investigation is ongoing.