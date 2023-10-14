Telangana: Union Minister Kishan Reddy takes exception to Rahul Gandhi's attack on BJP

Hyderabad, Oct 14 (PTI) Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Saturday took exception to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attack on the BJP while criticising the ruling BRS in Telangana over the alleged suicide of a woman job aspirant in Hyderabad.

Advertisment

In Telangana, it is the BJP alone that has been fighting for the cause of the youth and the unemployed, said Kishan Reddy, president of BJP in the state.

"As usual, a confused & clueless Rahul Gandhi in his aim to protect his secret alliance with KCR is dragging the BJP in this to deflect attention and dilute the seriousness of this issue," Kishan Reddy said on X (formerly Twitter).

The Telangana BJP has promised that it will follow the Union Government model which is on target to fill vacancies for 10 lakh jobs in a year as six lakh appointments have already been made, he said.

Advertisment

"How long will the Congress and BRS demonstrate these fake twitter fights!!!," Reddy said.

The Congress on Saturday slammed the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS government in Telangana over the alleged suicide of Pravallika, the 23-year old woman, who was preparing for competitive exams, with Rahul Gandhi saying this was not a suicide but murder of the dreams and aspirations of youths.

Gandhi alleged that in the last 10 years, "BJP Rishtedar Samithi – BRS – and BJP together have ruined the state with their incompetence".

Advertisment

"The Congress government in Telangana will release a job calendar, reorganise TSPSC on the lines of UPSC in 1 month and fill 2 lakh vacant government posts within a year - this is a guarantee," he said.

Pravallika allegedly died by suicide at her hostel in Ashok Nagar in Hyderabad, sparking protests by government job aspirants against the BRS dispensation.

As soon as news of the woman's death broke on Friday night, a large number of students staged protests in the area and raised slogans against the state government. PTI SJR SJR SS