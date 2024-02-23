Telangana: University student dies allegedly by suicide

Hyderabad, Feb 23 (PTI) : A student of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies, popularly known as IIIT Basar, in Nirmal district of Telangana, allegedly died by suicide, police said on Friday.

Advertisment

The 18-year-old, a student of Pre University Course-I, was found hanging in her hostel room on Thursday night by some of her classmates, a police official said.

She was immediately taken to a health centre on the varsity’s campus, but was declared brought dead by the doctors.

Responding to questions about a suicide note, police said they were aware of the rumours, but no such document had been handed over to them as yet.

Further probe was on, police added. PTI VVK VVK SDP