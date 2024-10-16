Telangana urges Centre to set up Semiconductor plants in state

Hyderabad, Oct. 16 (PTI) Telangana Minister for IT and Industries D Sridhar Babu on Wednesday urged the Centre to establish semiconductor Advanced Packaging and Manufacturing Plants (APMP) and Assembly, Testing, Marking, and Packaging (ATMP) units in the state under the Indian Semiconductor Mission (ISM).

Speaking at the World Telecommunication Standardization Assembly (WTSA) 2024 in the national capital on Tuesday, he highlighted the state's robust infrastructure, the presence of global tech giants, and a thriving startup ecosystem, emphasizing Telangana's readiness to contribute to India’s vision of a USD10 trillion economy, an official release said.

“With our robust infrastructure, supportive policies, and a skilled workforce of over 3.5 lakh AI and semiconductor professionals, we are well-equipped to host Advanced Packaging and Manufacturing Plants (APMP) and Assembly, Testing, Marking, and Packaging (ATMP) units,” the minister said He further said the state’s vision is to achieve a USD 1 trillion economy while contributing to India’s goal of a USD 10 trillion economy and appealed to the central government to leverage Telangana’s strengths in building a sustainable semiconductor ecosystem that will enhance India’s global technology leadership.

In addition to semiconductor initiatives, the minister emphasised the critical need for the completion of the T-Fiber project, which aims to provide high-speed internet and multi-play services to eight million households across Telangana. PTI GDK ROH