Telangana used to be surplus state, but now reeling under Rs 5 cr debt, says Meenakshi Lekhi

Hyderabad, Nov. 24 (PTI) Telangana was a revenue surplus state when it was formed in 2014, but now it has a debt of Rs 5 lakh crore, Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi said on Friday.

Addressing reporters, she said reservations based on religion are being extended in Telangana which is against the Constitution.

“If you look at the basic budgetary allocation, you will find that 10 years ago Telangana had Rs 362 crore surplus budget. And now, the state has Rs 5 lakh crore debt,” Lekhi alleged.

Elections are a time to assess what was gained and lost over the past 10 years and Telangana has lost more than it has gained from the state government's treasury, she opined.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' slogan, the Minister of State for External Affairs said in Telangana all one can see is “discrimination” at various levels in the form of 'corruption and appeasement'.

“If you look carefully from all the sides, the schemes which the state has launched are scamming schemes," she said.

Claiming that more than Rs 6 lakh crore funds were given by the Centre to Telangana for development purpose, Lekhi said it has not reached the people.

Pointing to the BJP's promise to make a BC community leader the CM of Telangana, she said it will be for the first time in the history of the state. PTI GDK ROH