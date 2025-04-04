Telangana: Warangal court gets bomb threat, turns out to be hoax

Hyderabad, Apr 4 (PTI) The District Courts Building complex in Warangal, Telangana, received a bomb threat via email. However, after a thorough search of the premises, it was declared a hoax, police said on Friday.

A senior police official said they received information from the court about the threat email at around 10 AM, which was sent to the judge’s office, stating that a bomb had been planted in the complex and would explode.

Police teams, along with a bomb disposal unit and a sniffer dog squad, thoroughly checked the premises and found nothing suspicious.

Police officials confirmed it was a hoax email.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway, they added.