Telangana woman diagnosed with rare nerve disorder

Hyderabad, Jan 31 (PTI) A woman from Siddipet district in Telangana has been diagnosed with Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), a rare nerve disorder, that is currently prevalent in some parts of Pune and surrounding areas, making it the first known case in the state.

According to a statement issued by KIMS Hospital here on Friday, the patient has no travel history to Pune.

"A 25-year-old woman from Siddipet, Telangana, is currently admitted and is put on a ventilator support treatment at KIMS Hospital after being diagnosed with GBS," it said.

According to Consultant Neurologist Dr Praveen Kumar Yada, "Despite the high prevalence of this disease in Pune, Maharashtra, the patient has no history of travel to Pune, nor does anyone in her family have a history of this condition. The GBS occurs when the body's immune system mistakenly attacks its own nervous system after fever or loose motions." The woman initially received treatment at another hospital for a week, but as her condition worsened, she was shifted to KIMS Hospital for advanced medical care. Due to the severity of her condition, she is currently being treated entirely on ventilator support.

When contacted, the District Medical and Health Officer of Siddipet told PTI that the case has not come to the notice of the administration.

The GBS outbreak in Pune and surrounding areas is likely linked to contaminated water sources. Campylobacter jejuni, a bacteria found in contaminated food and water, is believed to be the reason for the outbreak. PTI GDK KH