Telangana: Woman dies by suicide over fear of ants

Hyderabad, Nov 6 (PTI) Police said a 25-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide at her home in Sangareddy district, due to a fear of ants (myrmecophobia), on Thursday.

The incident took place on November 4. The woman, who was married in 2022 and had a three-year-old daughter, was found hanging from a ceiling fan with a sari, police said.

Police said they were informed that the woman had been afraid of ants since childhood and had previously received counselling at a hospital in her native Mancherial town.

Earlier that day, the woman had dropped her daughter off at a relative’s house, telling them she would pick her up after cleaning their home.

Her husband, who had gone to work in the morning, returned in the evening to find the main door locked from the inside. With help from neighbours, he broke open the door and found his wife hanging from the ceiling fan, police added.

A suicide note recovered from the scene read: "Sri, I am sorry, I cannot live with these ants. Take care of (daughter). Be careful. Annavaram, Tirupati Rs 1,116... don’t forget Yellamma vadi biyyam." (rice offering).

"It appears she might have noticed ants while cleaning and, out of fear, took the extreme step," police said.

A case has been registered at Ameenpur police station, and further investigation is underway. PTI VVK SSK