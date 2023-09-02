Telangana woman techie death: Sister among five people arrested for murder

Karimnagar (Telangana), Sep 2 (PTI) Days after a 22-year-old software engineer was founded dead at her house under mysterious circumstances in Telangana's Jagtial district, a police officer on Saturday said the woman's younger sister along with four other accomplices were arrested for murdering her. Speaking at a press conference, Jagtial Superintendent of Police Aggadi Bhaskar said Deepthi, a resident of Korutla town in the district, was employed as a software engineer at a multinational company and worked from home.

Bhaskar said the woman's younger sister forcibly made her drink liquor and upon resisting went on to strangulate her as she wanted to escape from home to live with her boyfriend. The siblings' parents were away at the time. Taking advantage of this, the sister's boyfriend was also called to the home and he also took part in the crime. The SP said the software professional's sister was desperate to get married to her boyfriend and felt her parents would not allow the couple to enter wedlock.

The sister hatched a plan to leave the house with some cash and gold ornaments kept there. "They robbed some cash and gold jewellery from the house and disappeared," Bhaskar said.

After a complaint was lodged by the techie's father, a case of suspicious death was registered, he added.

"During the course of investigation after going through CCTV footage, the woman's sister, her boyfriend, his mother, and two other accomplices were arrested on the outskirts of Armoor town in Nizamabad district on Saturday morning. Police also recovered the stolen money and jewellery from them," the officer pointed out.

As a result, Sections 201 (causing disappearance of evidence and giving false information), 303 (punishment for murder by life convict), 380 (theft in dwelling house, etc.) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code were added in the case and the accused will be produced before a local magistrate for judicial remand, Bhaskar added. PTI COR HDA