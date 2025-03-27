Telangana: Worker rescued from building collapse dies; one still trapped

Hyderabad, Mar 27 (PTI) A 45-year-old worker, who was rescued from the debris of an under-construction building that collapsed in Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana, died while undergoing treatment at a hospital on Thursday, police said.

Two labourers were trapped under the debris after the six-storey under-construction building collapsed in Bhadrachalam town on Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities launched a rescue operation with teams comprising personnel from the NDRF, state-run miner Singareni Collieries, fire services, police, and other agencies. During the operation, one person was found alive in the debris at around 2.30 am on Thursday, police said.

He was rescued and taken to a hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries, a senior police official said.

The rescue operation is ongoing to locate and save the other trapped worker, police told PTI on Thursday.

"We were informed that two labourers were trapped under the debris. Even the owner of the under-construction building confirmed that two workers were present when the building collapsed," police added.

Family members and relatives of the trapped workers protested and attempted to block the District Collector's vehicle before being dispersed by the police.