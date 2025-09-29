Telangana’s 'Bathukamma' celebration sets two Guinness World Records

Hyderabad, Sep 29 (PTI) The celebration of Telangana’s floral festival, 'Bathukamma', organised by the state government on Monday, set two new Guinness World Records for the ‘tallest Bathukamma’ and the ‘largest Telangana folk dance’.

The event, held at Saroor Nagar Stadium, was attended by Miss World 2025 Opal Suchata Chuangsri and her fellow continental titleholders.

A Guinness World Records representative said, “We have set a minimum requirement of 11 metres. Considering all the guidelines, what you see here is the world’s tallest Bathukamma at over 19 metres, making it a new Guinness World Record.” The second record was for the ‘largest Telangana folk dance’, surpassing the earlier record of 474 participants. “I am delighted to say you have broken that record. This is the new Guinness World Record for the largest Telangana folk dance as well,” he added.

Telangana Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, Women and Child Welfare Minister D Anasuya Seethakka, Hyderabad Mayor Vijayalaxmi Gadwal, and other officials attended the event.

Mayor Gadwal posted on 'X', “Telangana’s Bathukamma makes history! A colossal 63.11-ft tall, 11-ft wide Bathukamma, adorned with seven tonnes of vibrant flowers, has secured Guinness World Records for the tallest Bathukamma and largest folk dance at Saroor Nagar Stadium!” She congratulated the 1,354 women who danced to the soulful 'Bathukamma' song, saying Telangana’s culture “shines globally.” The nine-day festival, coinciding with Durga Puja and Dussehra, honours Goddess Gauri, with women arranging elaborate floral displays and performing traditional dances. PTI SJR SSK