Telangana's EAGLE team, NCB seize 500 kg of ganja in Jharkhand

Hyderabad, Oct 22 (PTI) The Telangana anti-narcotics wing--EAGLE--on Wednesday said it in a joint operation with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Ranchi Division, intercepted a lorry transporting ganja in Jharkhand and seized 500 kg of ganja.

Acting on specific input that a lorry would be transporting a substantial consignment of ganja on the intervening night of October 20-21, the Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) team from Telangana's Khammam rushed to Andhra-Odisha Border (AOB) region, an official release said.

The suspect vehicle was confirmed to have departed from Malkangiri district, Odisha on October 20 night, enroute to Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, it said.

Though initially expected to transit through Telangana, the suspects diverted the vehicle avoiding heavily monitored routes. Upon detecting this change, the EAGLE team immediately redirected their pursuit and alerted the enroute police stations. However, due to the vehicle’s high speed, interception attempts enroute were unsuccessful, the release said.

The team continued the chase throughout the night, relaying real-time location updates to superior officers, who in turn coordinated with the NCB Ranchi Division, it said.

Based on this intelligence, the joint team intercepted the vehicle at Simdega, Jharkhand and seized 500 kg of ganja and took one person into custody in this connection while two receivers currently residing in Varanasi, are absconding, the release added. PTI VVK VVK KH