Telangana''s fiscal position in doldrums, bankers not believing state govt for fresh loans: CM Reddy

Hyderabad, May 5 (PTI) Asserting that Telangana’s financial situation is in “doldrums”, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday said the state is not able to raise any fresh loans as bankers and others are not believing the government.

He was responding to reports that a section of government employees are pressing the state government to fulfill their long pending demands.

“Telangana's financial position is not in good shape. We are not able to raise loans. Nobody is willing to come forward and offer loans. Bankers are looking at Telangana representatives as thieves," the CM said.

"Nobody is giving appointments in Delhi also. Nobody believes in us (state government). Self control (financial discipline) is the only solution. Employees are part of the Telangana family,” he said at a police awards function here.

The Telangana Employees’ Joint Action Committee (JAC) submitted a memorandum of 37 demands to the State government last month. They urged early resolution of these long-pending issues concerning government employees.

Reddy said the state government has paid Rs 9,000 crore on an average towards debt servicing in the last 16 months for the loans raised at higher interest rates by the previous BRS Government.

“We do not have a single rupee to lay roads. We are financially hurt. The Telangana state government’s fiscal position is akin to a family that had gone bankrupt. If anybody is having doubts, then I’ll openly give them accounts,” he further said.

He said the state government requires at least Rs 22,500 crore income every month in order to meet all these needs, as against the present income of Rs 18,500 crore.

Appealing to employees of the state government, and organisations such as TGRTC not to wash dirty linen in public as it would hurt the state government and administration.

Meanwhile Revanth Reddy said perfect law and order situation is essential for any state or country to attract investments. He further said the state government has attracted Rs 2.28 lakh crore investments after the congress party was voted to power in December 2023. PTI GDK ADB