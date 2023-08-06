Telangana's installed power capacity to touch 25,000 MW in future: CM KCR

Hyderabad: Telangana will soon achieve the target of 25,000 MW installed power capacity against the existing capacity of 18,756 MW, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said on Sunday.

Replying to the debate on the overall growth in Telangana in the Assembly, Rao also known as KCR alleged that NTPC which was mandated to set up 4,000 MW plant in the state as per the AP Reorganisation Act, has now taken up only 1,600 MW.

He also said Telangana is in number one position when it comes to per capita power consumption and the national average is nowhere near the state.

"Today we reached 18,756 MW. The target of reaching 25,000 MW will be reached very soon. The 4,000 MW Damaracherla thermal power plant will be inaugurated very soon… (total) 6,400 MW installed capacity will be added (to the existing capacity). With that, the target of 25,000 MW installed capacity will be achieved. I can announce this happily," he said.