Telangana’s nine-day 'Bathukamma' festival begins with statewide celebrations

Hyderabad, Sep 21 (PTI) ‘Bathukamma’, the nine-day floral festival of Telangana, commenced across the state on Sunday.

At the inaugural event in Warangal, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said women worship Goddess Gauramma with devotion and faith using flowers available in nature during the nine days (until September 30).

Their prayers, he said, should bear fruit, ensuring prosperity for the state and its people, an official release stated.

Vikramarka, who participated in the programme organised by the Telangana Music Academy at the Thousand Pillar Temple — which included a Kakatiya dance performance—said the festival was being celebrated across the state under the supervision of the Telangana Cultural Department.

He added that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was organising large-scale programmes to mark the occasion and stressed that women across the state should become financially strong and empowered.

Ministers Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Jupally Krishna Rao, Seethakka, Konda Surekha and others took part in the event, the release said.

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had earlier extended greetings to the women of Telangana on the occasion.

"The fest is a true tribute to the native culture and traditions of Telangana and offering prayers to Goddess Gauri (Parvati) in the form of Bathukamma," the governor said in a Raj Bhavan release.