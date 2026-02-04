Tele MANAS helpline linked with Namma 112 to tackle psychiatric emergencies

Bengaluru, Feb 4 (PTI) Police on Wednesday integrated the Tele MANAS with the ERSS to enable seamless transfer of distress calls and faster responses to psychiatric emergencies, including suicide risk, officials said.

An integration programme for Tele MANAS (14416) was organised to further strengthen the emergency mental health response, they said in a statement.

The event was presided over by Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh and Dr Pratima Murthy, Director of the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS).

According to police, the collaboration has enabled seamless transfer of calls between Namma 112, the Emergency Response Support System helpline, and Tele Mental Health Assistance and Networking Across States, marking a significant step towards strengthening mental health services during crises here.

"Timely assistance will be provided to individuals experiencing mental health distress. Psychiatric emergencies, including suicide risk, can be managed promptly in coordination with Namma 112, while mental health-related calls received by Namma 112 will be transferred to Tele MANAS (14416) for specialised management," it said.

The collaboration aims to strengthen coordination between emergency services and mental health professionals and ensure humane and compassionate care for individuals in distress through faster response, the statement added. PTI AMP SSK