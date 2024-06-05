Tele-MANAS mental health cell at AFMC Pune to help armed forces beneficiaries

New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) Armed forces beneficiaries will have direct access to mental health care with the Union Health Ministry inking an MoU with the Ministry of Defence for operating a special cell of the national telemental helpline at the Armed Forces Medical College in Pune.

The special Tele-MANAS cell will operate on a pilot basis for two years at the medical college in Pune.

Recognising the unique stressors faced by the Indian military, the need for telemental health services in the armed forces has become evident, the health ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The operational environment, cultural challenges, and specific stressors related to regional conflicts necessitate a specialised approach to mental health care in armed forces. With the signing of the MoU, the mental health and well-being of armed forces personnel and their families will be addressed and the armed forces beneficiaries will have direct access to specialised care, ensuring their unique mental health needs are addressed promptly and effectively," the statement said.

Lt General Daljit Singh, Director General of Armed Forces Medical Services, said there has been a long-standing need for mental health counselling for armed forces personnel, and now, with the dedicated Tele MANAS cell, armed forces personnel and their families will receive crucial mental health assistance 24x7, addressing their mental health concerns more effectively.

Tele MANAS is the digital extension of the District Mental Health Programme (DMHP), offering comprehensive, integrated, and inclusive 24x7 tele-mental health services.

The initiative provides toll-free number, 14416, in each State and Union Territory for easy access to mental health support.

Currently, there are 51 operational Tele MANAS cells functioning across all 36 states and UTs, offering services in 20 different languages.

Since its launch in October 2022, it has received over 10 lakh calls and is managing more than 3,500 calls daily. The data indicate a significant demand for mental health services and underscores the importance of addressing mental health issues comprehensively and inclusively, particularly in specialised contexts like the armed forces, the statement said.