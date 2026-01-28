Telengana CM Revanth Reddy, Bandi Sanjay Kumar mourn Ajit Pawar''s death

Hyderabad, Jan 28 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar and other leaders mourned the demise of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in an air crash on Wednesday.

Ajit Pawar's sudden death is an irreparable loss in country's public life, Reddy said, extending condolences to the family members, Government of Maharashtra and people of the western state.

The CM prayed for strength to the bereaved family members to face the tragedy, an official release said here.

Describing Ajit Pawar as a man of action, Sanjay Kumar said the departed leader's style is marked by courage in decision-making.

State Congress president B Mahesh Kumar Goud and other leaders also condoled the passing of Ajit Pawar.

Ajit Pawar and four other persons were killed after an aircraft carrying them crashed in Pune district in Maharashtra on Wednesday morning. PTI SJR SJR ADB