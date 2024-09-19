Telephone pole found on railway track in Rampur, officials allege sabotage

Rampur (UP), Sep 19 (PTI) A potential train accident was averted here after the loco pilot of the Naini Jan Shatabdi Express spotted an iron pole on the tracks and applied emergency brakes, with officials alleging it could be an act of sabotage.

"On 18.09.24 at 22.18hrs, Loco Pilot of train number 12091 reported to Station Master/ Rudrapur City that he found one 6 metre long iron pole on track between Bilaspur Road and Rudrapur City," the spokesperson said suggesting an act of sabotage to safe train operation.

"The driver stopped the train to clear the track. He started the train safely afterwards," the spokesperson said.

Of late, some railway divisions have reported cases in which obstructions in the form of gas cylinders, boulders or broken rails have been placed on the railway tracks with an intent to cause damage to train operations.

The divisions have lodged FIRs in these cases and investigations are going on to trace the anti-social elements and prosecute them. PTI JP CDN NB NB