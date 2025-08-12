Tell steps taken to prevent illegal mining: SC to Meghalaya

New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Meghalaya government to file an affidavit detailing the steps taken to prevent alleged illegal mining activities in the state's Khasi hills.

A bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justices K Vinod Chandran and N V Anjaria was apprised by senior advocate K Parameshwar, assisting it as an amicus curiae, about rampant mining activities in the pristine forest area.

The counsel appearing for Assam said due to the illegal mining activities in Meghalaya, the state was facing flood situation causing hardship to the citizens.

"We, therefore, give four weeks time by way of a last chance to the state of Meghalaya to file an affidavit stating therein what steps have been taken by the state of Meghalaya for preventing the illegal mining activities," the bench said.

The amicus curiae said the central empowered committee (CEC) visited the area and witnessed rampant mining activity.

He said Meghalaya did not furnish a reply to the CEC in the matter.

The counsel appearing for Meghalaya said CEC conducted a site inspection on July 18 and handed out a questionnaire to the state following which the state submitted its response.

The bench, however, noted the CEC hadn't received it.

The counsel appearing for Meghalaya said the NGT had already passed a detailed order on the issue of illegal mining.

He argued illegal mining in the state was closed and only legal mining was allowed.

The bench posted the matter for hearing in September.