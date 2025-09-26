Tell total CCTVs installed in each police station: SC to Rajasthan

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Rajasthan government to apprise it about the number of CCTV cameras installed in each police station with placement details.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta passed the order in a suo motu matter over lack of functional CCTVs in police station.

The bench also asked the Rajasthan government to inform whether any regular audit was conducted to check the functioning of the installed cameras.

"If so, the detailed report with complete statistics be placed on record," it said.

The bench directed the state to respond to 12 queries posed by the court within two weeks and posted the matter for hearing on October 14.

The top court had taken suo motu cognisance of a media report which said 11 lives were lost in police custody in Rajasthan in the first eight months of 2025, of which seven incidents occurred in the Udaipur division.