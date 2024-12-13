Allu Arjun arrested in Hyderabad over woman's death during 'Pushpa 2' screening

Hyderabad: Top Telugu actor Allu Arjun was on Friday arrested by the city police in connection with the death of a woman during the premiere of his latest flick 'Pushpa 2: The Rise', official sources said.

The actor was taken into custody, amid tight security, from his residence and taken to Chikkadpally police station in a police vehicle.

A 35-year-old woman died and her eight-year-old son has been hospitalised in the incident which took place on December 4 night when a large number of fans thronged the Sandhya theatre here to have a glimpse of the actor.

The city police have registered a case against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management under sections 105 and 118(1) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Chikkadpally police station based on the complaint lodged by the deceased woman's family.

Allu Arjun on December 11 approached the Telangana High Court seeking to quash the FIR registered against him in connection with the death of a woman.