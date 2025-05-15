Telugu actor Bellamkonda Srinivas booked for rash driving in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, May 15 (PTI) A case was registered against Telugu actor Bellamkonda Srinivas for allegedly driving his car rashly, on the wrong side of a road here and also disobeying a traffic policeman's instructions.

Srinivas allegedly drove the car the wrong route at the Journalists' colony junction in Jubilee Hills here on May 13 and did not adhere to instructions of a traffic constable on duty to take a U-turn, police said.

The actor also allegedly drove the car towards the traffic cop rashly.

The case was registered on charges of rash driving, obstructing a public servant from discharging public functions, besides others, they said.

The actor who has starred in films including 'Alludu Seenu', 'Jaya Janaki Nayaka' and 'Speedunnodu', appeared before police for counselling after he was served a notice and the vehicle was seized, they added.