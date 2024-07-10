Telugu actor booked after woman complains of cheating

Hyderabad, Jul 10 (PTI) A case was registered against Telugu actor Raj Tharun here following a complaint by a woman, who accused him of cheating her in the name of marriage, police said on Wednesday.

The woman in her complaint to the Narsingi police last week had alleged that she and Raj Tharun were in a relationship for 10 years but he "cheated" her in the name of marriage.

The complainant had also alleged that the actor is in a relationship with another woman now and that the woman and her family members were threatening her to leave him.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered on Tuesday on charges of cheating, criminal intimidation among others against the actor, police said, adding based on evidence they will proceed further.

Raj Tharun is famous for films including 'Uyyala Jampala', 'Kumari 21 F' and 'Cinema Chupista Mava'.

