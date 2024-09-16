Telugu choreographer Jani Master booked for 'sexual assault' of woman

Hyderabad, Sep 16 (PTI) A case has been registered against well-known Telugu film choreographer Shaik Jani alias Jani Master for allegedly sexually harassing a woman he worked with, police said on Monday.

The woman alleged sexual assault by the accused during outdoor shoots and also attack at her home.

The Raidurgam police registered a zero FIR based on her complaint and transferred it to the Narsingi police station on Sunday night as she resides there, police said.

Jani Master, who is also a worker of Jana Sena party, worked for several popular films, including Allu Arjun-starrers 'Ala Vaikunthapuramulo' and 'Pushpa', and also in Tamil and Hindi films.

The Jana Sena party of Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan said in a statement that Jani Master has been asked to stay away from the party's programmes.

The party leadership has taken the decision in view of the police case being registered against him, it said. PTI SJR GDK ROH