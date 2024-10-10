Telugu film personalities pay tribute to 'legend' Ratan Tata

Hyderabad: Telugu film personalities, including Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Junior NTR and others on Thursday mourned the demise of veteran industrialist Ratan Tata, hailing his philanthropy and contributions to the country's industrial progress.

Ratan Tata's demise is a sad day for all Indians. For generations together, there is not a single Indian whose life has not been touched by his services one way or the other, Chiranjeevi said.

"One of the greatest visionaries our country has ever seen, a truly legendary industrialist, a philanthropist extraordinaire and a human being par excellence, Shri Ratan Tata’s contributions not only built the Illustrious TATA brand into a global powerhouse but also stupendously contributed to our Nation building," he said on X.

Describing Ratan Tata as a giant of industry and a beacon of humanity, actor Mahesh Babu said the departed industrialist’s generosity, wisdom, and unwavering commitment for the greater good has left an indelible mark on the world.

In his message, Junior NTR said Ratan Tata's selfless philanthropy and visionary leadership have transformed countless lives. "India owes him a debt of gratitude." Actor Ram Charan termed Ratan Tata's demise as a huge loss to the nation.

"An iconic legend and guiding light, he touched the lives of many, from the common man to business pioneers. A deeply loved philanthropist, Ratan Tata Sir’s legacy will live on in the hearts of millions," he said.