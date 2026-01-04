Telugu language reflects living civilisation, spiritual legacy: Mauritius President

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh), Jan 4 (PTI) President of Mauritius Dharam Gokhool on Sunday said Telugu is not merely a language but a living civilisation with deep spiritual legacy.

Addressing the Third World Telugu Conference here in Guntur district, Gokhool described it as a landmark event uniting Telugu diaspora from around the world.

"Telugu is more than just a language; it embodies a living civilisation and carries a profound spiritual legacy," said Gokhool, addressing the gathering.

The conference coincides with the threshold of 2026, traditionally associated with reflection and renewal, Gokhool noted, linking it to Ugadi, celebrated as a national holiday in Mauritius.

"While calendars may differ, the promise of new beginnings and our collective responsibility to preserve heritage with wisdom and foresight remain universal," he said.

Telugu has grown from a regional language into a global presence, now spoken in over 50 countries, he said and welcomed delegates from nearly 50 nations participating in the event.

Gokhool highlighted Telugu culture's integral role in Mauritius' multicultural fabric and enduring people-to-people ties between India and Mauritius.

Referring to India--Mauritius relations, Gokhool said the partnership is anchored in shared history, values, and civilisational continuity, strengthened further by high-level visits between the two nations in 2025.

Beyond diplomacy, language, heritage, and culture serve as living bridges between societies, he said, noting that India's linguistic plurality resonates strongly with Mauritius' multicultural ethos.

Gokhool said Telugu community in Mauritius contributes significantly to nation-building, adding that it uniquely teaches Telugu at primary, secondary, and tertiary levels in its formal education system.

Gokhool arrived in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday as part of his six-day tour of India, starting from January to 3 to 8. PTI MS GDK ADB