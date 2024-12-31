Telugu NRIs global business meet to be held in Hyderabad from Jan 3 to 5

Hyderabad, Dec 31 (PTI) The first ever Telugu NRIs Global Business Conference 'APTA KATALYST-2025' will be held here from January 3 to 5.

The American Progressive Telugu Association (APTA), a non-profit organisation, primarily aimed at networking for Telugu people in the United States has conceptualised and curated the conference.

Over 1,000 delegates of Indian-origin entrepreneurs from different countries are expected to participate in the maiden conference, said honorary conference chairman Subu Kota, APTA president-2025, Madhu Vulli and other office-bearers in a release.

The three-day business conference will kick start on January 3 with a banquet night which will be graced by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, they said.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will grace the conference on January 4 and megastar Chiranjeevi will be the chief guest at the closing ceremony on January 5, they said.

Over 100 speakers and panelists are expected to address 42-plus sessions.

The focus areas of the conference include: Technology, green energy, education/medical education, tourism and hospitality, health, skill development, aqua culture, agriculture, global trading, manufacturing with a focus on Make in India and semiconductors, IPOs, banking, taxation, finance etc and others, the release added. PTI VVK VVK KH