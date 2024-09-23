Telugu star Mahesh Babu meets T'gana CM, hands over cheque of Rs 50 lakh for flood relief

Hyderabad: Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu on Monday handed over a cheque of Rs 50 lakhs to Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for helping those affected by the recent heavy rains and flood in the state.

Mahesh Babu met Revanth Reddy at the latter's residence here and made the contribution to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, an official release said.

Mahesh Babu was accompanied by his wife and former Bollywood actress Namrata Shirodkar.

"In light of the floods impacting both the Telugu states, I am pledging a donation of 50 lakhs each to the CM Relief Fund for both AP and Telangana," the actor said on X.