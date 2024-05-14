Temp to rise by 2-4 degrees Celsius in Odisha from May 16: IMD

Bhubaneswar, May 14 (PTI) After a brief respite from heatwave, temperatures would again increase in Odisha from May 16, an official of India Meteorological Department (IMD) said here on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the highest temperature of 44 degrees Celsius was recorded at Nuapada while the temperature was within 41 degrees Celsius at all other places in Odisha.

There will be no change in the day temperature for the next 48 hours. The temperature will again start rising by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius on May 16 onwards, said Manorama Mohanty, Director, Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre.

Thunderstorms, lightning and rainfall activities will continue in some places of the state for another three days. Dry weather will prevail in the state from May 18, she said.

The IMD predicted thunderstorm with lightning at some places over the districts of Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Bolangir, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Bhadrak, Balasore, and Jajpur on May 15. PTI BBM BBM RG